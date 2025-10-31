Our Govts And The Endless Circle Of Strikes

Barring any last minute change of heart from the parties involved or even a miracle happening, Nigerians will from today again, be on the receiving end of another strike being embarked upon by a professional body, unhappy with the way the government has treated them. The latest strike is coming on the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who, after a five-hour meeting of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) last Saturday, decided that the best way to register the displeasure over their plight is to ask their members to withdraw their services from today. According to the NARD President, Mohammad Suleiman, the strike directive was issued after the expiration of a 30- day ultimatum earlier given to the Federal Government over unresolved demands.

The NARD President accused some government and non-government actors of “evil and exploitative plans” against resident doctors, adding that the union will “collectively resist” such moves. In the build up to today’s action, mem- bers of NARD handed over their patients, engaged community and religious leaders, and tried to sensitise the public on why they were downing their stethoscopes – once again! Although one feels for millions of patients who will be on the receiving end of the strike, the fact however, is that for the issue got to this point once again raises question marks over government’s competence in handling this matter and other lingering labour issues.

On September 26, NARD had issued a one-month ultimatum to the Federal Government to address the disturbing issues affecting the welfare and training of resident doctors and medical officers across the country. Part of the grievances listed by the as- sociation are excessive and unregulated work hours, non-payment of outstanding arrears from the 25 and 35 per cent up- ward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), and the un- just dismissal of five resident doctors from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja.

The resident doctors also expressed frustration over the non-payment of promotion arrears to medical officers in as the failure of the government to pay the 2024 accoutrement allowance despite repeated assurances from the Ministry of Health. They further cited bureaucratic de- lays in upgrading resident doctors’ ranks following the completion of postgrad- uate medical examinations, leading to non-payment of new salary scales and accumulated arrears.

NARD also condemned their exclusion from the specialist allowance provision, despite their critical role in providing specialist-level care to patients across the country. The association faulted the exclusion of medical and dental house officers from the civil service scheme — a policy it said denies them their rightful salaries, profes- sional recognition and career progression. Sadly as it is often the case, despite having had a one-month notice, the government dawdled and failed to reach any meaningful midway compromise with the doctors prompting today’s action. Of course, while it might not have been impossible for all the demands to have been met in 30 days, at least some of the issues could have been sorted out with concrete promises made over eventual settlement of outstanding ones.

But then should we be surprised? This is given that the antecedent of governments (note the plural usage because previous administrations had reacted the same way) when it comes to handling labour issues often leaves much to be desired. It usually follows a now familiar script of the Union, in dispute, issuing a notice and government then attempting to call the bluff with threats and intimidation and only later scrambling to find a solution when a strike action is already em- barked on by the unhappy body. A classic example of this is the unending face-off between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and government that has spanned decades.

Founded in 1978 as an offshoot of the Nigerian Association of University Teachers (NAUT), which was established in 1965, ASUU, is unarguably the union that has tussled with governments the most. Perhaps being ‘eggheads’ the Union has been fearless when it comes to fighting its members’ cause and was even a thorn in the flesh of military regimes – going on strike a number of times prompting it be- ing proscribed on August 7, 1988 and all its property seized. It was only allowed to resuscitate activities in 1990 but after another strike, was again banned on Au- gust 23, 1992. However, an agreement was reached on September 3, 1992 that met several of the union’s demands including the right of workers to collective bargaining. One would have expected that with a return to democratic governance in 1999, harmony would have returned to the ivory tower since civilian governments are run by civil people with higher edu- cational qualifications than military ad- ministrations. But alas! Nothing has changed and it appears things have even got worse with the Union going on strike about 20 times; including the longest one in 2022 which lasted a staggering eight months! In fact ASUU is, once again, locked in a face-off with the government and only called off its two-week warning strike on October 13.

According to the Union’s National President, Prof Chris Piwuna, “The Union acknowledges that the government returned to the negotiation table. While noting that a lot more work is still required, NEC came to the conclusion that the ongoing strike should be reviewed. The decision to review the strike action was a result of efforts by our students, parents and the Nigeria Labour Congress.” Consequently, should no solid agreement be reached by mid- month this October, it is likely the strike will resume baring expiration of the one-month grace period given following suspension last month. But where are our other democratic structures in all this? Sadly and quite worrisomely, as is often the case, the National Assembly, like WWE tag team partners, often only wade in when the horse has bolted.

That is, when the strike is already in full swing as was evident again with the latest ASUU strike. It was only three days after the Union had begun their warning strike that the Upper Chamber stepped in with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Muntari Dandutse meeting with ASUU’s leadership at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja. Dandutse, while acknowledging “the concerns and frustrations” that led to the action, assured that the committee would take the issues raised by ASUU seriously. One can only hope that this time, they will expedite action just like they and the executive arm of government do when it comes to matters that concern their own welfare – like the SUVs purchased by Assembly members and the presidential jet acquired by the Presidency.

Thus, the onus falls on both the legislative and executive branches of government to band together in order to, invariably, come up with a blueprint to ensure a harmonious relationship between labour and government so that the disruptive effects of strikes on the populace become less frequent. After all, not everyone can afford private hospitals or even private universities!