Our Govt’ll Continue To Support Security Agencies – Makinde

Share

…Hosts NSCDC boss, Audi, in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborate with and provide all necessary support to security outfits in the state.

According to a press release signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor, the governor gave the assurance on Thursday while receiving the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, who paid a courtesy visit to him at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde, who donated two patrol vehicles to the command, commended the NSCDC for being a pillar of support to the security architecture of Oyo State.

He stated that the Corps had been complementing the government’s efforts in making the state one of the safest in the country despite the security challenges experienced across the nation.

The governor equally acknowledged the important role the NSCDC has been playing in protecting the country’s oil assets, which according to him, are the most critical national economic assets of Nigeria.

Governor Makinde said: “I want to specially welcome you, the Commandant-General of the Civil Defence Corps and your team to Oyo State. “Let me also specially recognise the Oyo State Commandant of the Civil Defence, who is also a member of the Oyo State Security Council and I want to say it publicly that he is a valuable member of the council.

“We appreciate his contributions. When there is any issue, he and his team have never been found wanting. The Civil Defence Corps in Oyo State is part of Operation Burst and they are actually doing very well.

“That is why Oyo State is one of the safest states in Nigeria. I know this is a challenging period for our security commanders. It is a tough period because we have security challenges all over the country.

“About four weeks back, we were told about another terror group, Lakurawa, that just emerged in the North-West. About three days ago, I was also reading about the sabotage of the Chevron pipeline around Warri South. And we all know that oil is the lifeline for the nation’s economy.

“At the political leadership level, for us, we will have to keep asking you to do more, even with fewer resources. So, thank you for the work you are doing to keep this country safe, especially this state.

“I can only say that we have to keep pushing and wherever we can collaborate and cooperate, I will like to give the commitment of the Oyo State Government.

“We will also continue to do our own part to ensure that our officers and men that are outside day and night do not see their posting here as a hardship posting. We will definitely always give them the necessary support.”

The governor added that he would commemorate the visit by handing over two patrol vehicles to the NSCDC in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Audi, thanked the governor for the cordial relationship that exists between the Oyo State Government and the command as well as for his support towards the Corps.

“He equally lauded the governor for his developmental strides and innovative reforms in the state, pledging that the Corps would continue to offer its support and ensure the maintenance of peace and security of lives and property of the residents of the state.

He also thanked the governor for donating two additional patrol vehicles to the Oyo State Command of the NSCDC, charging his officers to continue to discharge their duties as expected.

In attendance at the visit were the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Fola Oyekunle; Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaja Faosat Joke Sanni, Executive Assistant to the governor on Security, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd); Director-General of Operation Burst, Col. James Ajibola (rtd); Commandant of Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) and the Special Adviser on Immigration and Homeland Services, ACG Segun Addgoke (rtd).

The NSCDC Commandant-General was accompanied by the Oyo State Commandant, Dr Augustine Padonu and other top officers of the NSCDC.

Share

Please follow and like us: