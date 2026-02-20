Our Govt Creating Enabling Spaces For Digital Growth – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared that his administration is creating enabling environments for digital growth, positioning the state as an emerging hub for technology-driven governance and innovation.

Speaking at the Osun Tech Festival, in Osogbo, the Governor said his government met an almost entirely analogue system when it assumed office in November 2022.

Adeleke stressed that the launch of AlphaStart Hub, the state’s first government-owned founders’ hub, will boost invitations and job creation in the state, adding that three additional hubs will be established across the senatorial districts within a year, with a headquarters at the proposed Osun Digital City.

He said, “When we came on board, Osun was like an analogue establishment. There was no tech policy nor tech development structures. We found nothing in the area of the digital economy.

“Worst still, fibre optics development was not on the table. From November 2022 when we assumed office, we made a firm decision. Technology would not be an accessory to governance; It would be the foundation.

“At the dawn of this administration, we recognized that a sustainable digital ecosystem begins with infrastructure. Without connectivity, there is no innovation. Without access, there is no inclusion.

“We therefore developed new policies and legislation. Osun now has a state ICT policy, a tech innovation policy alongside domestication of the Nigeria Start Up Act. We now have a Governor’s Advisory Council on ICT and Digital Economy.

“We reviewed the operating environment. This was to enable infrastructure providers to expand services, particularly to underserved communities. We removed barriers and created an enabling space for digital growth.

“Today, we launched AlphaStart Hub, our first state-owned founders’ hub. Within the next year, three hubs will be established across the senatorial districts, with headquarters at the emerging Osun Digital City.

“This is how we nurture innovation and create technology-driven jobs.”

Earlier, the special adviser to the governor on Innovation science, and technology, Azeez Badmus disclosed that the Governor made it clear that technology would no longer play a supporting role in governance but serve as a central drive of economic growth.

He stressed that the directive shaped a series of reforms aimed at modernising infrastructure, improving efficiency, and expanding access to opportunities.

He noted that, “Let it be clearly stated that these reforms are anchored on the clear mandate given to us by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State. He directed that technology must sit at the center of governance. Not at the margins.At the center.

“Under this mandate, we prioritized digital infrastructure. Broadband expansion is no longer confined to major towns.

“We are opening access across local governments because opportunity must not depend on location.”

In his remarks, the Osun State Commissioner for Innovation, Science, Technology, and Digital Economy, Hon. Maruf Dele Ayofe, called on stakeholders to support local innovators and tech talents in the state, saying that they hold the key to solving global challenges.