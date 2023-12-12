Our Governments Have No Solution To Our Problems – Cleric

Osun State Coordinator of Nigeria Prays, Bishop Adebomi Micheal, had called on Nigerians to stop looking unto those in the corridor of power for solution to many problems besieging the country presently.

He noted that various challenges facing the country are beyond Nigerian leaders, hence, the need to seek God’s face for divine intervention.

Adebomi made this known in Osogbo, during the inauguration of the new executives of the group held at Covenant of Peace Redemption Power Ministry, Owode Ilesa Road, Osogbo.

In his words, ‘We are in a state of distress in Nigeria and it seems everybody is confused, including our leaders. The only way out of our problems is God, we need to appeal to Him, and those who are called by His name should take up the responsibility.

‘God is looking for somebody in a community that will bring a change in Nigeria. Don’t wait on the government, Governor or Senators, they have no power to change Nigeria, only power lies in God.

‘We are begging people to pray for Nigeria because we have all sinned and God is not happy with Nigeria, we should sincerely seek the face of God, the Lord will transform our land and it will bring a good result that will give us testimonies in the shortest period of time’

Speaking at the event, Osun state chairman of PFN, Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, urged the new executives to be more committed to praying for Nigeria.

Adelowokan noted that the nation needs prayer more than before in the areas of security and economy. He stressed that the masses are crying and things are not favourable, hence the need for solemn prayer.

Also speaking, Rev. Jacob Asani advised the new executives to be dedicated and serve God diligently, and to also exhibit the virtues of being good children of God always.