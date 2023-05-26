Our Government Has Done It’s Possible Best On Infrastructural Development – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his Government has in the last eight years done its possible best in infrastructural development, making Nigeria a competitor in the arena of Mega City Nations.

To this end, the President assured Nigerians that the incoming Government of Senator Ahmad Bola Tinubu, which he believes is a progressive government, would sustain the Tempo of infrastructural development in Nigeria to achieve the Globally Standard Country needed.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who commissioned the International Terminal of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, two other federal government projects in Kano, and another one in Zaria, Kaduna state, Friday, believes that his Government has done its possible best in the Infrastructure and general works.

The four projects commissioned by the president include the Nigerian Navy Logistics College Dawakin Tofa, the 3000-Capacity Ultramodern Correctional Centre, the New International Terminal Building of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport as well as the procurement of aircraft, equipment, and buildings at the College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Kaduna state.

In the event in which the president delivered his address virtually, he expressed gratitude for commissioning the projects three days to his hand over calling on the oncoming regime to sustain the tempo of development started by his regime.

“The four projects that were commissioned today are critical with this time, I do not doubt that the incoming government which is also progressive will sustain the tempo of improvement.

“I am pleased to now commission, the Nigerian Navy Logistic College Dawakin Tofa, Kano state, 3000-capacity Ultramodern Correctional Centre, Kano, new airport terminal of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Aircraft Equipments and buildings at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria Kaduna state” Buhari stated.

Commissioning the international terminal of Aminu Kano International Airport, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for siting the major world-class standard projects in Kano State.

He stated that the Kano airport witnessed the first landing of aircraft in 1936 and since then has maintained the tempo to date.

“Part of this occasion is the commissioning of this edifice with state-of-the-art facilities in the oldest airport in Nigeria that started operating in 1936.

“The terminal building has been upgraded to this phase of development to compete with similar facilities in the whole world.

“This new project in Kano now is important not only to Kano state but will contribute significantly to economic growth and development.

“In addition to the air services, it will also provide more channels for investment and expertise.

Thanking President Buhari for taking Kano to the next level, he called on the people of the state to preserve and make good use of the facilities.