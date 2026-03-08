In a major step towards digital connectivity and convenience for mobile users across Nigeria, Vitel Wireless has announced the nationwide launch of its free e-SIM offering.

With this new initiative, customers can obtain a Vitel Wireless e-SIM at no cost.

The innovative rollout, according to Vitel’s management, is designed to provide Nigerians with a smarter, faster, and more flexible way to stay connected without the need for a physical SIM card.

By leveraging e-SIM technology, Vitel Wireless enables users to activate their mobile lines digitally, eliminating the hassle of swapping SIM cards while improving overall user experience.

Speaking on the new product, the Chairman of Vitel Wireless, Engr. Kenneth Nwabueze described the initiative as a bold move toward deepening digital inclusion in Nigeria. “At Vitel Wireless, we are committed to breaking barriers in telecommunications.

The introduction of our free e-SIM nationwide is about empowering Nigerians with seamless, affordable, and future-ready connectivity.

By visiting Vitel Wireless’ mobile vendors or selected Slot outlets nationwide, customers can access an e-SIM at no extra cost.

This is innovation designed with the people in mind.” He added that the company’s goal is to simplify connectivity while delivering exceptional value.