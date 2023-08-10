Our Gathering Is For Communion Not Political Reasons – Ozumba

Barrister Okay Ozumba, the National President of Imo State University Alumni Association on Thursday disclosed that the gathering of Imo Stars annually is for communion and not for any political gains.

Speaking in Yenagoa during a press conference to inform the public of the association’s 6th National Convention and AGM which will hold in the state in the next four days, the National President said the convention will also be used to review issues that concern the university on the welfare of members.

He said that their choice of Bayelsa State was not for political reasons but admitted that they go to any state that agrees to host them which he said Bayelsa has done.

Since the alumni association came on board, he said that the alumni have been able to donate two coaster buses to the university adding that the body will come up with the best possible programme for the university and for members of the association.

He said ” The purpose why we are here is to inform the public of the convention of members of Imo State University graduates known as the Imo State University Alumni Association National Convention and AGM 2023 tagged, Gloryland 2023.

“This is the 6th of it in a roll. We started in 2017 in Enugu State, 2018 in Rivers, 2019 in Imo State, and in 2020 because of COVID-19, we had a break. 2021 was the turn of Abuja, 2022 was the turn of Lagos State and in 2023 we are here in Bayelsa, the Gloryland.

“This is an event that will last 4 days. Today, the organization is having this press conference, Friday we will have the contour walk, and light exercise and then later, we will be having our national council meeting.

“On Saturday is the day of the convention which will hold earlier in the day and the AGM which will hold later in the night. On Sunday, we will be having our Thanksgiving service. I

“We have done a lot more in the university and there are programmes we have that are for rollback. The purpose of the alumni is actually to give back to the university.

“We are a non-political organization, we do not lend support to any party or to any candidate in particular and therefore we are not being sponsored by the state government. This is an organization that is made up of graduates