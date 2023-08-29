‘Our Focus Is To Revolutionize African Banking For Next Generation”- CEO OjirehPrime

OjirehPrime, an Afro-focused mobile banking platform has evolved from its roots as an e-commerce venture in 2016 to a fintech trailblazer, and finally to a game-changing consumer banking solution with the launch of the OjirehPrime mobile app in 2022.

Spearheaded by visionary leader Edoka Idoko, OjirehPrime is on a mission to redefine banking for the continent’s millennial and Gen Z population.

Built on a foundation of addressing the financial needs of young Africans, OjirehPrime offers a suite of products and services tailored to their everyday lives. The platform boasts a seamless interbank transfer experience, innovative high-interest savings accounts, and a hassle-free bill payment system.

Noteworthy is OjirehPrime’s unwavering dedication to delivering an unmatched banking experience, complemented by top-tier customer service and a commitment to fee-free banking.

Speaking at a recent press engagement, the founder OjirehPrime Edoka Idoko stated that the journey of the platform has been one of remarkable growth and innovation, culminating in over a million downloads across Google, Apple, and Palm Stores.

The achievement, according to him, is a testament to the resonance of the platform’s unique approach within its target audience – young Africans encompassing both millennials and Gen Z.

Drawing insights from their journey, Edoka Idoko shared, “Our evolution has taught us that technology alone is insufficient. The true competitive edge lies in prioritizing user experience. We centre our efforts on ensuring every interaction is seamless and satisfying for our users.”

Stressing on its evolution, he noted that the OjirehPrime spark was ignited by a profound desire to elevate Africa. Their commitment to the continent’s progress is palpable through their steadfast focus on becoming a global banking leader for young Africans.

Impressively, OjirehPrime has garnered significant recognition, securing $1,240,000 in funding last year, with leadership from Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, ex-Interswitch board chairman.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of 70 individuals operates across various work models, further fueling OjirehPrime’s drive for excellence, technological advancement, and customer empowerment.

The strategic support from the UK government and the company’s UK-based headquarters underscore their aspirations to position themselves as Africa’s eminent global bank for the Gen Z cohort.

As OjirehPrime embarks on a journey to redefine the landscape of banking, Edoka Idoko and his team remain resolute in their pursuit – to shape the future of banking for young Africans, not just as a service, but as a transformative experience.