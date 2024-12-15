Our Financial Creativity, Transparency Place Ogun As Topmost IGR State After Lagos – Abiodun

Share

…vows to complete all ongoing projects without imposing additional tax burden

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, declared that the completion of all developmental projects his government has embarked on since the inception remains his utmost priority.

He reiterated the financial creativity and transparency of his administration, which according to him had pushed the State far above almost all the States in Nigeria except Lagos, in Internally Generated Revenue capacity, making Ogun one of the three most viable States in Nigeria.

Governor Abiodun, speaking on the sidelines of the budget presentation at the complex of the Ogun State House of Assembly, recently explained he has focused on projects with revenue potential, capacity to enhance employment generation, and consistent with the priorities articulated in the State Economic Development Plan & Strategy 2021 – 2025.

He said that his administration had been able to reverse the humongous infrastructural deficit it inherited from successive governments in the State in less than six years of his tenure, adding that the ISEYA mantra, as a compass of developmental drive for his administration, had helped in no small way to enhance speedy growth in all sectors.

“The inherent concept of our developmental agenda is predicated on projects that align with the seven thematic areas contained in the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025, namely: Economic Growth and Development; Infrastructure; Public Administration (Governance, Security, and International Relations); Human Capital Development; Social Development; Regional Development; Plan Implementation, Communication, Financing, Monitoring, and Evaluation,” Abiodun averred.

The Governor, however, promised residents of the State that despite the aggressive move to generate revenue and block leakages, his government would never impose additional burdens on them.

It would be recalled that the Ogun State Governor had presented a total of N1,054,542,020,147.47 to the State House of Assembly as the State’s proposed budget for 2025, tagged “Budget of Hope and Prosperity,” which is made up of N453.56 billion as recurrent expenditure and N600.98 billion as capital expenditures.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"