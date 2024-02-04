Our Fighting Spirit Will Take Us To AFCON Title – Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles on-field captain, William Troost- Ekong, has said the team’s fighting spirit will surely take them to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title after dispatching Angola in the quarter final stage of the competition. In a tense game played on Friday, Ademola Lookman’s first- half goal was all the Nigerian side needed to secure the victory.

“I believe in the mentality of this team, the fighting spirit and that’s the thing that’s going to make us champions,” he said. “It wasn’t the most beautiful game – I think we have to give credit to Angola as well. “We made it a little bit difficult for ourselves at some moments. We need to be better when we are in possession and we gave away the ball too many times.

“You always try to score the second goal to try and kill the game. But, at the same time, you can’t take too much risk to let them back in it. “So, a lot to be learned from to- day, Our confidence is growing game by game, we are still creating a lot and the fighting spirit has given me confidence.”