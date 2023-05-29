Our Father, Hero Has Passed, Family Announces Raymond Dokpesi’s Death

The family has announced the passing unto glory of the late Chief (Dr) Raymond Dokpesi, Publisher of African Independent Television (AIT).

The family announced the death of the founder of the DAAR Communication Limited in a statement issued by his first son, Chief Raymond Dokpesi (JNR) on Monday, May 29.

The statement reads, ”With immense grief and deep sadness, the Dokpesi family regrets to announce the passing of their great leader, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Ph.D, (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom).

”The sad incident occurred on Monday, May 29, at about 2:30 pm, at an Abuja hospital where he was admitted after taking ill.

”As a family, it is a loss that is almost impossible to come to terms with, and it is a grief collectively shared by the board and staff of DAAR Communications Plc, which he founded over two decades ago.

”Dokpesi was a well-accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community.

”But more importantly, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor to many.

”He leaves behind a legacy which generations now, and those after him will be proud of.

”We remain deeply grateful and comforted by the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch.

”Further details on the funeral arrangements will be released in due course.

”May his soul rest in peace.