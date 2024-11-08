Our Defection To PDP Real, Authentic – Ex-Osun APC Members

Share

Leaders of former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recently defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have explained why they dumped APC, declaring that more decampees are on the way.

In a statement signed by the 31 leaders among those who decamped from all the 30 Local Governments and Area office, the group described their defection as “Real, authentic, widespread and in thousands, not hundreds.

“We decide to issue this statement following controversy generated by a survey report from the Democracy Polling Agency which affirmed that 45 per cent of Oyetola faction of the APC have defected to the PDP.

“We want to confirm that many of us were interviewed by the researchers who asked several questions from us. Many of us across the Local Governments were interviewed. When we saw the report, we knew it reflected our position.

“We left APC because the party has become unfocused, unpopular, anti-people, vendetta driven and unelectable.

“We left the APC because we want to be part of good things happening in our state. We are glad Governor Ademola Adeleke has turned around the fortunes of Osun state for the better.

“We don’t want to be part of the failure of the past. Osun’s government failed in the past under APC and we now have a government of PDP that is doing the bidding and aspirations of the people. We decided to be part of the success story.

“We also want to clarify that we have no problem with old members we met on the ground in the PDP.

“They are wonderful host and we are joining hands to build a better state. As new members, our goal is to ensure the re-election of Mr Governor. We want the good work to continue.

“To the APC, we are real leaders from across the local governments who left your party for PDP. We put our names on this statement so the public can know we are real.

“We can assert that more than 50 percent of Ileri Oluwa APC have left for PDP. More APC members are joining the PDP. It is a continuous exercise”, the statement concluded.

Among those who signed the state are; Hon. Oluomo Owolabi, the former Chairman of Ife East Local Government; Chief Rami Akande Odedele, Ife East Area Office, Modakeke; Oyemade George Opeoluwa, former APC PRO and Local Member Governorship Campaign Committee Member; Ife East Area Local Government; Hon Debo Asaolu, former leader of the House, Ilesha East Local Government; Hon Niyi Oyeleye, Former ALGON Chairman, Ilesa East Local Government; Hon. Olagoke Afolayan, Ifedayo Local Government;.Hon. Goke Olaoye, Ifedayo Local Government among others.

