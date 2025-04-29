Our Defection To APC For Your Own Good – Okowa Tells Delta people

Share

The immediate past Governor of Delta State and former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has explained that the decision to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was made in the best interest of the people of Delta State.

Speaking on Monday during a grand reception organized by the APC national leadership to formally welcome him and other defectors into the party, Okowa said the move was a strategic one aimed at ensuring the state benefits more from the federal government.

According to him, having governed Delta State for eight years while the PDP was in opposition at the federal level, it became evident that the absence of alignment with the centre limited the state’s ability to fully access federal support and resources.

“It is a great day for us in Delta State. When the news broke on April 23, 2025, that we had decided to change our political path, many were surprised,” Okowa stated. “But history teaches us that there is always a moment when people must take a new path for the greater good.”

He emphasized that the decision was not based on personal ambition or political gain, but rather on the collective interest of the state and the need to align with the federal government to unlock more developmental opportunities.

“It was not about me, it was not about Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. It was about Delta State and our people,” he said. “I served as governor for eight years in opposition. While we did our best, the reality is we lost out on many opportunities. That cannot continue.”

Okowa added that current Governor Oborevwori has been working hard to deliver good governance to Deltans, but in order to sustain and expand development, there was a clear need to connect to the federal government’s goodwill and resources.

“We support the governor and his vision. But he needs to connect to Abuja — to the resources, goodwill, and federal opportunities that Delta contributes to, yet often misses out on,” he said. “After wide consultations and a stakeholders’ meeting, we agreed this was a necessary move.”

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Okowa, and several state and federal lawmakers recently announced their defection from the PDP to the APC, marking a significant political shift in Delta State.

The development is seen as a major boost for the APC, which continues to strengthen its presence in the South-South region ahead of future elections.

