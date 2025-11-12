Our Convention’ll Hold As Scheduled – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has not postponed its elective National Convention scheduled this weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that two courts in Abuja had stopped the convention and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to monitor it.

But PDP, in a statement issued on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, urged party and Nigerians “to disregard misleading claims being peddled to the contrary by some individuals who, it has been revealed, are recruited by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its failed attempt to stop the PDP National Convention.

“We are aware of the plots by the APC to destabilise the opposition and impose a one-party state in the country; a design that will be lawfully resisted.”

The party stated that the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) is working to ensure a successful National Convention in Ibadan as scheduled.

“While thanking Nigerians for their overwhelming support for our party, the NCOC welcomes all delegates, party leaders, officials and all supporters of the PDP who have already started arriving in Ibadan for the National Convention,” the statement added.