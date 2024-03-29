Our Board, Management Not Dissolved, Says BEDC

The Management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC Electricity Plc.) has said that the management and board of the DisCo are intact and not dissolved. Acting Head, Corporate Affairs, Evelyn Gbiwen, BEDC, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday. He described reports of plans by the Federal Government to take over the company and sack the management as untrue.

He assured of the management’s commitment to the success and growth of the disco. He revealed that BEDC management has increased collection of revenue from N4.9 billion as of July 2022 to over N7.6 billion as of February 2024 with significant reduction in aggregate technical, commercial and collection loss Gbiwen said: “BEDC management’s attention has been drawn to the fake news publication in some national dailies with the caption “Poor Power Supply: FG Moves to take over BEDC, Sack Management.