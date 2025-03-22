Our athletes are workers in US schools –Lekan Soetan

Share

One of the biggest statisticians in Nigeria’s Track and Field, Olalekan Soetan, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said at least three Nigerians should win something at the 2025 World Indoor Championship in Nanjing. Excerpts:

With the season just starting especially with our athletes already competing in the NCAA. What would you say about the progress of Nigerian athletes?

Well, the NCAA has shown that in schools, we always have athletes that are doing their things there. So, in the time of Blessing Okagbare about a decade and a half ago, when she started her career, we saw her climb the stage at the NCCA. So after Okagbare, the likes of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili before she turned pro, we’ve always had athletes that are giving good performance. Even Temitope Adeshina recently achieved a great leap in the high jump. So it’s now a tradition that we have top athletes that are doing well at the NCAA. The NCAA is a strong indicator that our athletes are doing well.

What would you say about the upcoming World Indoor Championship?

When we talk about the World Indoor Championship, it’s another issue entirely. The World Indoor Championship is really prepared for countries that don’t compete year round, but in Nigeria, our athletes always compete year round. There are few countries at this time of the season that can compete out there. So indoor championships is like comparing outdoor Olympics and the winter Olympics. They are two different things entirely. Some athletes used it to gain more confidence. There are some events that are still the same thing indoor or outdoor. The jumps are still the same indoor and outdoor. But when you talk about running, there are only about 60m and nothing like 100m and you cannot judge a winner of 60m to be that good as 100m because some athletes can start fast but their run in might be faulty. At the Indoor, you can run 400m twice on the track. Indoor is just on its own level of competition but not a true testament of what an athlete can do during outdoor. So, I would say those who are attending the World Indoor are just trying to become World Indoor performers. They want to achieve performances in Indoor. So let’s talk about them getting their PBs. Let’s talk about them making the final before we start judging what they can do.

Talking about the World Indoor Championship, we already have Nigeria athletes, do you see some of them getting on the podium?

Yes, all things being equal, you can recall, (Prestina) Ochonogor was at the last Olympic Games, she made the final at the Olympics and she started her season here in Nigeria at OAU before moving to the US. Now when she got to the US she did a 6.4m with no wind assistance. And she’s still in the mix. She can pick a medal in this particular window. We don’t have the likes of the top medalists at this Indoor Championship, she can win the Long Jump. Then we will talk about Temitope Adeshina in the High Jump, she will need to do her PB to get a medal there too and I think she can do that. So we should be expecting the jumps to deliver. Then if we talk about the shot put, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi should be able to pick a medal. So I will move out these three individuals, because they’ve been to the highest level of athletics. They’ve been to the Olympics, they’ve been able to achieve good PBs good enough for medals at this particular World Indoor. But when we talk about the 4x400m, I don’t really have hope in them.

Talking about our athletes in the NCAA, what has been the impediment stopping them from replicating their performance in their schools for Nigeria?

Two competitions, as you must know, NCAA is not a league, there are many athletes who deliver elite performances at the NCAA. Majority of them when they get to major championships like World Championships, other outdoor championships, they must have gone through rigorous running around the US, traveling here and there, having a long season. It’s not about Nigerian athletes alone, Check the majority of the NCAA performance when they make national teams, they are most times in the relays. But the majority of them, a year after, after their NCAA season, that’s when they actually deliver their best. So in the season they win at the NCAA Championship finals, they would have had a long season. Somebody who was able to peak at the Indoor, NCAA, you can’t expect such to peak again at main competition of the season. So, you are expecting an athlete to peak four times in a season, It’s not going to work. But the lucky thing is the majority of our athletes will not need to go to national trials. But that of the USA and some other countries, once they can’t make it from their national trials, they are not going to be part of the main race but just the relays. Don’t blame our athletes for their inability to replicate their performance for school during major championships for the country. The truth is, they are in the US for free, they are on scholarships and they must deliver for the school. They are being sponsored to be able to perform for their schools and not thinking about the country. So if I’m a coach in a school, I will make sure they deliver, their country is none of my business. As a matter of fact, some US schools actually make sure they get the best out of our athletes and don’t care about what will happen to their country, so don’t blame our athletes. Unless we start sponsoring them but if they are going to compete while schooling, they have to use them like they have been picked to work. They are workers.

Can we talk about your career into track and field as an individual…

Well, I started as an athlete. I wanted to be an elite athlete. I started competing at the age of 24. So you can imagine when you’re just starting fresh at the age of 24. The best I can do is to learn how to achieve something. I was able to win my first medal at the National Sports Festival in Decathlon during the Imo 1998 Festival, I was beaten by the then national record holder, Lee Okoroafor. We were both invited to the national camp for the Johannesburg African Games. After the trials, I was able to finish third behind Coach Buka Tee who was second in the same championship with Okoroafor winning. Eventually, only him was taken to the championship So, thereafter, I continued competing and eventually, I was coaching my younger ones. Before I finished my career as an athlete, I was already coaching. So I’ve been coaching as long as I’ve been competing.

Why Decathlon among all track and field events

I needed a medal at that time, because that’s the only way you can gain employment at that time and I needed that. I couldn’t compete in some other events because of the top guns there, I would only make the final. I got my first employment in 2011, if I didn’t win medal at the first year, I won’t be able to get such a job then. So it’s all about you surviving, trying to win a medal first before any other thing. I’ve always been a versatile athlete. As a young guy, I was a long jumper, was a high jumper, I was a sprinter. All I needed was to learn how to throw and do pole vaults. And eventually I became a pole vault champion. So it’s a natural thing that when you’re versatile, decathlon should be what you want to do as an athlete.

What would you say have been the impediment for decathlon and heptathlon, multiple events in Nigeria?

Yes, the current decathlete we have, Jeffrey Emeka Nmesirionye from Delta States, is going to do very well. He is fast and he jumps well. He started as a high jumper adding other events. The only drawback is the pole vault. There are no facilities to help him in pole vaults. He just bought the pole now. He has been borrowing pole from one country to another. Even when he represented Nigeria, he borrowed the pole he used to represent Nigeria. So the drawback in Decathlon has always been the pole vault event. If you move 4.5 or 5 meters, you will score good. You will score close to 8,000 points. So the only drawback he has now is pole vault. He’s average in all other events. He can do well if supported, same as the women in the multiple race like Kemi Francis.

