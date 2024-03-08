Our Arts, Culture, Stories Shouldn’t Be About Entertainment Only –Alabi

Joshua Alabi, CEO/Creative Director of Kininso Koncepts (a storytelling company), is a theatre and film director, content/concept creator, producer, playwright, and consultant. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his company’s ongoing tour across six cities in Germany, the idea behind Kininso, his thoughts on the entertainment industry in Nigeria, and other issues

You’re currently on tour of Europe. Can you shed more light on this project?

At Kininso Koncepts, our goal is to take African stories to the world, and in our mission to inspire greatness we set out, when we started that we want to be the foremost Nigerian, not just a theatre company, although we started as a theatre organisation, but the dream as always been to expand beyond theatre to 360 storytelling organisation that uses theatre, dance, music, film content and documentaries to tell stories about Africa, about Nigeria; to build capacity of young people, of black people around the world. Since inception, we make sure that each year, we embark on a global artistic project. And this year, this is the first of many. We’re currently on a tour across six cities in Germany. We got here on Monday, and we had our first performance here in Cologne. From Cologne, we’ll move to Dusseldorf, and from there we’ll move to Marburg. And from Marburg, we’ll move to Munich; and from Munich, we’ll move to Munster, from there we’ll move to Tubingen. These are the six cities we’re performing this time.

What’s the title of the piece?

The piece we’re showing now is a ‘Theatre Young Audience Space’, and it’s visiting festivals in Munich…. So, that’s the piece that we’re doing, and it’s a team of six people, including some of our full time staff at the office at Kininso, and also some part of opur ensemble.

What inspired it?

We believe that in a country like Nigeria that boast of so many young, vibrant creative people, entertainment should not only be about entertainment. We believe that our arts and culture, we believe that stories shouldn’t be about entertainment or laugh sake only. Even though some of our works are funny, like ‘Cream Body’ and they are comedy-based, ‘Jungle Justice’ and other projects like that, but what we do, our technique towards storytelling especially in theatre is to tell stories that are very relatable, that touch on human conduct and conditions, that reflects the everyday life of every human being, regardless of your race, your culture or your background. But while we’re doing that, while we’re, of course, entertaining, while we’re educating, we make sure to use it as a tool to provoke people into taking action, into thinking. We use it as a form of enlightenment; our ultimate goal is transformation.

We’re constantly thinking, how do we inspire? And how do we use our stories to transform people from point A to point B, into releasing who and what they are; how best, how impactful they can become to their communities. So, it is inspired by our focus and our vision to take Nigerian stories to the world, and of course to bring the world into Nigeria to see that we’re a lovely people, and we’re full of resources and we can do much more in changing the world.

You are the Founder/Artistic Director of Kininso Koncepts. Why was it so important to set up theatre company at the time you did?

The dream started in 2010 to start Kininso. And when Kininso started, it wasn’t really about starting a theatre company. I was at the University of Lagos, and we were about 150 students in my class. This was in 2010, studying at the Creative Arts Department. Of course, you can’t possibly be friends with everyone but at some point, during my research, I realised that I was the only one who had filled JAMB form, came to the university to study theatre. Many others wanted to study Law, study Mass Communication, study History and International Relations and all of that, and they didn’t meet the cutoff mark. So, they had to come to the Creative Arts, and we were all in the same class. Often, back then, I would hear many of them talking about how after graduation they would go back to the university to study their first choice – Law or Mass Communication or History and International Relations.

And it bothered me a lot, because, I know that Nigeria still suffers from unemployment issue, but then this would mean 149 people minus the number of people that should build this industry that I have been so passionate about. So, right there and then, I decided that I was going to have an organisation where theatre arts students would be gainfully employed, and be able to see the world, stand shoulder to shoulder with their colleagues in the other sectors such as accounting, engineering, finance, real estate, and who would be able to speak confidently, be at the same level, if not above, our colleagues. So, we want to make theatre an industry where the most brilliant people are invited because they are brilliant. That’s the first major reason I started Kininso.

The other being that I lived in Bariga, and I saw violence here and there. And I grew up using art as a tool for social engineering; using art as a tool for confidence building, as a tool engage people, provoke conversations, and to support people. Those are the reasons why we started Kininso. But the dream got bigger and bigger, and here we are, and looking towards the next 70 years, owning 70 offices around the world, and working globally with film, theatre, exhibition, with screenings, and with so much capacity building project.

Why did you choose the name Kininso?

Honestly, I cannot remember why I chose the name Kininso. I just know that I am a Yoruba person, from Modakeke in Osun State. And I am so proud of my language; I am proud of who I am; I am proud of where I come from. I don’t think I have ever felt inferior to say with pride who I am or where I am from, or to speak my language. That’s why, for every time I travel abroad, I always go with new sets of ankara materials. But the main idea behind Kininso stems from the fact that when people see me, they need to know who I am and where I am from. Kininso is a Yoruba word; it means what is he saying? Or what are you saying? Or what are they saying? And this was stumbled upon as my way of talking or rethinking storytelling, that as a person, what I want to say? As a people, what do we want to say? As a nation, what do we want to say? So, for me as a young African, I have so many things to say. So many beautiful stories, so many things I want to say to the world. And how do I say them? Through storytelling, through theatre, through film.

Can you briefly walk us through your experience and background in the field of theatre?

My journey as a theatre artiste started from home; from church, from following my mum to the village to see festivals, watching masquerades, from being very close to my grandfather, who was a traditional worshipper, attending some of the meetings with him. And watching all the magic tricks they often do at festivals. So, I think my interest in theatre started from there. And I started my own company at some point, and later on, I joined the Crown Troupe of Africa, and heavily mentored and trained by Segun Adefila. From there, I worked with some of the best directors, Ben Tomoloju, Prof. Femi Osofisan, Wole Oguntokun, Prof. Duro Oni, Lookman Sanusi, Ropo Ewenla, Prof. Dapo Adelugba (of blessed memory), and so many people in the academia.

I also worked with Prof. Soyinka, Prof. Niyi Osundare, Prof. Ahmed Yerima. So, my theatre career, basically, started from there. I think, I am very privileged to have worked with some of these people at a very early age. It built me; it formed my background. With television, I think I am still learning TV. It is that last thing that I started to study and to work on. It’s the last field where I am now. Actually, it was initially film, before theatre and then back to film. But with film, I had my training at the Mainframe Films and Television Production by Tunde Kelani. I study film production by working with a lot of young filmmakers. I also did some training at Amaka Igwe Studios while she was alive. But that was film and radio. When I said training or when I said studying, it involved practical training as well as mentorship and working on projects with several television directors and producers.

My involvement or working in television, actually, didn’t happen because I wanted to start doing television production; it happened because I was interested in advertising. So, I went to an advertising school; I went to branding school, and did a lot of courses in branding, in tv production. I also studied at the Catalyst Story Institute, Minnesota, US. This was in 2020. That was my first training for tv production, and I was more focused on story development, financing and producing, working more as a producer and so on. But my tv production just started last year on a very big scale.

Also, can you share your thoughts on the Entertainment industry in Nigeria? Where do you see it in the next five years?

I think in the next five years, it would still be what it is right now. Only that Artificial Intelligence (AI) may have taken the job of some video directors, some animators, graphic designers, since we are talking about the entertainment industry, which is quite large. But I don’t see much changes yet, because a lot has been changing in the last 10 years; a very drastic one. I think, we’re floating currently. What I mean by we’re floating , it doesn’t mean we should rest. We’re floating, we’re being ushered into a new age, but that new age is just AI. I think, every other thing will remain the same. Music videos will remain the same, dance videos will remain the same. Tiktok, instagram, they’ll only change a few features, but content thing on these platforms will remain the same. I think, our summit, our comedy shows would remain almost the same.

Could you tell us your most embarrassing experience?

I can’t remember any.