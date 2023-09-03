Our Aim Is To Position Adire As Fabric Of The Nation –Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi

The Founder of African Fashion Week London and The CEO of Adire Oduduwa Textile Training Hub, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, have said that the main aim of her brand is to position Adire to become the fabric of the nation, Nigeria to help grow our GDP as an non-oil export.

Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi who is also the founder of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and Co-Founder of African Fashion Week Brazil said this at the press briefing to unveil the upcoming the coming together of African Fashion Week London and Black History and Lifestyle Awards to celebrate Black History in London come October, 2023.

At the conference, Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi and the founder of Black History and Lifestyle Awards, Eziada Folashade Balogun looked exceptionally elegant in the adire attire.

While explaining their outfits, the Olori said, “What she is wearing is adire from House of Sota, I am wearing adire by Ejiro Amos Tafiri. We are trying to position Adire to become the fabric of the nation to help us grow our GDP as an non-oil export.

We want to position it in a way that, how Kente is to Ghana, let Adire be to Nigeria. Kente has helped Ghana a lot. The Kente is the most popular African fabric and we hope our strides will help grow the popularity of Adire to the world for Nigeria,” she said.

Speaking about the collaboration for the event which will hold in London, Eziada Folashade Balogun who is also the CEO of House of Sota Fashion House, said that October is Black History month in London, “So we are trying to change some narratives from the Black slavery to celebrating our Black heritage.

We are hosting a three-day event where we will be showcasing our heritage, our culture and also letting people know that Black owned businesses have come to stay,” she said. The three-day event will start with the launching of Beyond Fashion Uk trade expo, which will be all about commerce and culture will have the presence of His Emperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye, Enitan Ogunwusi will be the keynote speaker.