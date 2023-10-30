Our agenda for new EFCC chairman, by lawyers

Akuma, Kalu, others task Olukoyede on professionalism

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the growing cases of corruption in the country, with a call on the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, to rise to the occasion. The lawyers while speaking on their agenda for the new EFCC’s boss, said there must be a departure from the old order for Olukoyede to succeed in his new assignment. The Senate had on October 18, 2023 confirmed the appointment of Olukoyede as the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) upon his screening While Olukoyede’s screening lasted, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had argued that the anti-graft agency has been engaging in sensationalism more than rigorous investigation. Akpabio said: “The reality is that the EFCC has engaged more on sensation than real investigation”.

He charged Olukoyede to do things differently away from how some of his predecessors had operated. Earlier, President Bola Tinubu had written to the Senate, praying for Olukoyede’s confirmation as the substantive helmsman of the EFCC. The president had on October 12, 2023 approved the appointment of Olukoyede as the chairman of the EFCC for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending his confirmation by the upper legislative chamber. A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, indicated that Olukoyede’s appointment followed the resignation of the suspended EFCC’s chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa. He disclosed that President Tinubu appointed Olukoyede via the powers vested in him as established in Section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004. “Olukoyede is a lawyer with over twenty-two (22) years experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence.

“He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the commission (2018-2020). “As such, he fulfils the statutory requirement for appointment as chairman of the EFCC”, Ngelale added. Olukoyede’s appointment is coming about four months after President Tinubu suspended the immediate past chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to enable security agents conduct proper investigation into his conducts while in office. Bawa was consequently directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol, to step in as acting EFCC chairman pending the conclusion of the investigation, while the Department of State Services (DSS) took Bawa into custody. After 134 days in the custody of the DSS, the embattled Bawa was set free and allowed to go home.

Criticisms trail Olukoyede’s appointment

Meanwhile, no sooner than the appointment of Olukoyede was made public, that criticism started trailing it. One of the criticisms was from Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for a former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar. He described Olukoyede’s appointment as unlawful and illegal. Bwala argued that Olukoyede’s appointment was contrary to Section 2 of the EFCC Act which requires that the person to be appointed as EFCC chairman must, amongst other things, be a serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency; have 15 years of cognate experience in law enforcement, and must not be below the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). A legal practitioner, Abdul Mahmud, was also critical of Olukoyede’s appointment. He posited that Olukoyede’s years as Chief of Staff to Ibrahim Magu or as Secretary of EFCC did not come near the 15 years of cognate experience required by law. He equally alleged that Bawa did not resign when Olukoyede was appointed, claiming that it was preposterous for anybody to claim that Bawa, who was in detention at the time of the appointment, resigned his position as Chairman.

Litigations over Olukoyede’s appointment

Already, two different suits seeking the nullification of Olukoyede’s appointments have been filed at the Kano and Abuja Divisions of the Federal High Court. The Kano suit marked FHC/ KN/CS/280/2022 was filed by a lawyer, Stanley Okwara, who is seeking an order restraining President Tinubu from appointing anyone who is not a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or its equivalent (with 15 years cognate experience) to the position of the chairman of the EFCC pending the hearing of the case on its merit. So far, the court has granted leave to Okwara to join both the newly appointed chairman and secretary of the EFCC as respondents in the suit. The court also ordered that both Tinubu and the President of the Senate should be served the court processes in the case through the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Clerk of the National Assembly, respectively.

The Federal High Court, Kano, presided over by Justice Abdullahi Liman had fixed October 30 to entertain a motion on notice seeking to restrain the EFCC chairman, whose appointment was confirmed by the Senate, from exercising the powers and functions of the office or drawing salaries and emoluments as an occupant of the office, pending the hearing and determination of the suit. Even though the plaintiff had through his lawyer, Jideobi Johnmary, filed an ex-parte application for the court to issue an order of interim injunction against Olukoyede, Justice Liman, however, ordered him to go and put all the defendants on notice. The defendants in the matter are President Bola Tinubu, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the EFCC. Justice Liman equally mandated the plaintiff to join both the EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede, and Secretary of the Commission, Muhammad Hammajoda, as the 4th and 5th defendants in the case, respectively. The judge further allowed the plaintiff to serve a copy of the court process on President Tinubu, by serving the same on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN). The court had also permitted the substituted service of the suit on the Senate President, through the clerk of the Senate. Justice Liman further abridged the time within which all the defendants should enter appearance and file their respective processes to 15 days. Amongst other prayers, the plaintiff is urging the court to determine, “Whether having regard to the combined provisions of Section 1 (1), 1 (2) and (3), 4 and 15 (5) of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 2 (1) (a) of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004, the 1st defendant (Tinubu) is possessed of the constitutional powers to appoint anyone who is not a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent to the position of the Chairman of the 3rd defendant? “Whether having regard to the combined provisions of Section 1 (1), 1 (2) and (3), 4 and 15 (5) of the Amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 2 (1) (a) of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004, the 2nd defendant (Akpabio) is possessed of the constitutional powers to receive and consider for screening and ratification by the Nigerian Senate anyone who is not a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent to the position of the Chairman of the 3rd defendant?.” Upon determination of the questions, the plaintiff wants an order of the court “restraining anyone (appointed by the 1st defendant) who is not a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent (with 15 years cognate experience) from assuming duties or performing the functions or exercising the powers of the chairman of the 3rd defendant.

“An order nullifying and setting aside – as a nullity – the appointment and ratification as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, of anyone who is not a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent (with 15 years cognate experience) in the event those appointment and ratification take place before the judgement of this Honourable Court is delivered in this case”. In the pending case before the Abuja Division of the Court marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1410/2023, the plaintiff, Maxwell Opara, is praying the court to determine; “Whether having regard to Section 2 (1) (a) (i) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, it is unlawful and a void act for a person not statutorily qualified to be appointed by the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria to hold the office of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission who, by law, shall be the chief executive and accounting officer of the commission. “Whether having regard to 2 (1) (a) (iii) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, the appointment of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission who by law shall be the chief executive and accounting officer of the Commission on the 12th day of October 2023, is void abinitio, conferring or extinguishing no legal rights whatsoever for not possessing at least 15 years cognate experience of law enforcement. “Whether the sole qualification of being a legal practitioner can equate to the rank of any government security or law enforcement agent in Nigeria without formal enrolment into same.

“Whether the 4th defendant who is not an active nor a retired security agent or law enforcement agent but a legal practitioner of not less than 22 years’ Post-call and 6 years’ experience of rendering administrative services within the commission is qualified to be appointed as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission who by law shall be the chief executive and accounting officer of the Commission. “Whether the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has unfettered discretion to bluntly disregard the provisions of the law donating and guiding in exercising his power to appoint a chairman for the commission as donated under Section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.” He is further praying for an order, “Setting aside and nullifying the appointment of the 4th defendant as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the 12th day of October 2023. “An order of injunction restraining the 4th defendant, acting by himself or through his agents and servants, from continuing to hold out, present and or parade himself as chairman of the Economic and Crimes Financial Commission” Listed as 1st to 4th defendants in the matter that is yet to be assigned to a judge for hearing are; President Tinubu, the AGF, EFCC and its embattled chairman, Olukoyede.

Presidency defends Olu- koyede’s appointment

Despite the seeming opposition, the Presidency, had in the meantime, dismissed all arguments that Olukoyede did not qualify to be appointed as EFCC chairman. The presidency insisted that it was clear from the provisions of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004, that any member of the Commission whether serving or retired who has 15 years cognate experience in their chosen career is eligible to be appointed as the chairman of the Commission. It was further argued that Olukoyede was the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2020) and was a member of a law enforcement organization as Secretary, in this case, the EFCC, as stipulated in the EFCC Act, and as such, satisfied every legal detail to be appointed as Chairman.

Lawyers’ agenda

Speaking on his expectations from Olukoyede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Victor Okpara, said the new EFCC boss should hit the ground running because Nigeria’s reputation as a country is almost at its lowest edge and the development has reduced investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy and has emasculated the flow of foreign capital and foreign investments into Nigeria. In his words: “Olukoyede needs to ensure that economic and financial criminals are discouraged by conducting thorough investigations, not just investigations that are just aimed at pleasing a particular segment of the society or probably investigations that are just meant for grandstanding purposes. “Luckily for us, he is experienced, he has been there, he understands the system, and he understands the terrain, and if we are talking about renewed hope, we want a renewed EFCC as it were. “He should do his job very well in accordance with the law and ensure that justice is done. “All financial and economic terrorists should be dealt with and those who have nothing to hide should not be subjected to unnecessary persecution.” Another SAN, Chief Solo Akuma, suggested that the new EFCC helmsman should be able to galvanize the personnel in the anti-graft agency, so that he would live and execute the functions of that office, particularly as it relates to fighting corruption.

According to Chief Akuma, “In the last eight years, what the EFCC had done is just lip service. It is not fighting corruption, because those who are deeply involved in corrupt practices have not been arrested or charged to court. “It should no more be business as usual. The EFCC should come out and fight corruption. The EFCC should not abuse human rights, but look at the constitution on the right to freedom of liberty, and only detain somebody within what is provided in the Constitution or charge the person to court. “The EFCC should stop conducting media trials and thoroughly do its investigation, bring somebody to court and not brandish their uniform and their personnel everywhere and at the end of the day, there is nothing to show for it, as nothing is being done.” On his part, a Professor of Law, Awa Kalu (SAN), advised that the new EFCC boss should abide by the rule of law and help Nigerians to adjust to an atmosphere of proper trial and thorough investigation.

“The EFCC should create such an environment where the rule of law prevails,” Kalu said. Another senior lawyer and rights crusader, Timothy Adewale, said Olukoyede should focus on the main reason why the EFCC was established and stop chasing shadows like previous executives have been doing. “The current chairman of the EFCC should focus on the objectives of the enabling law that established the EFCC. “He should look at the Act establishing the EFCC and act accordingly. If past chairmen of the EFCC had acted according to the enabling act, Nigeria would not be where it is as of the moment. “There is corruption everywhere and yet the focus is on things that do not translate to the life of an average Nigerian. “Appointments, employment, public offices are not done on merit, and yet we do not see that as corruption,” Adewale posited.