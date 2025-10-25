Our Activities Have Benefited Over 10m Niger Deltans –Ngo

Search for Common Ground, a non-governmental organisation that has been operating in the Niger Delta Region in the last 24 months, has revealed that its activities have benefited over N10 million persons in the region. Speaking at the weekend in Asaba, Delta State, during the validation of a social media listening research, Sunny Dada, the Mass Media and Information Management Coordinator, Search for Common Ground, said that the art and culture aspect of the project alone attracted over 2.7 million persons while the group’s special cohesion activity reached up to 2.7million persons.

He disclosed that the capacity building aspect of the project reached over 835 persons adding that doing plus and minus, the activity may have reached over ten million persons. On the social media listening project, Dada maintained that about two hundred and forty eight million, seven thousand people which represents 11.2% ethnic base were captured adding that it was also reduced to about forty six million four thousand representing 2.1% of the population.

He therefore called on relevant stakeholders to join hands in making sure that all that Search for Common Ground has done in the region is sustained adding that the social media listening recommendations should be turned into policies to guide the region. He said: “Over 10 million persons have been reached through this programme directly and indirectly. “Through our art and cultural activities alone, we reached 2.7million people across the 66 communities.