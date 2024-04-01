Ounje Eko: Retired Lagos Senior Civil Chiefs Lauds Sanwo-Olu

As the Lagos food palliative program enters its 3rd day on Sunday, 31st of March, 2024, the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS), has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the “Ounje EKO” initiative, describing it as a step in the right direction.

The group of former senior staff in the state’s civil service also maintained that the initiative shows the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration as one with interest in the welfare and well-being of Lagos residents.

Onje Eko, which is aimed at making staple foodstuffs available to a cross-section of Lagosians at 25% off market prices, is billed to run for four Sundays at over 50 designated locations across the state.

In a statement issued by the Association’s Publicity Secretary, Olusina Thorpe, President of the association, Otunba Nurudeen Ojora-Adejiyan described the initiative as a step in the right direction, stressing that it has shown that the leadership of the State is quite interested in the welfare and well-being of Lagos residents.

He said: “I want to commend our amiable Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his responsive and innovative team for this laudable initiative. We are of the view that others should emulate it, especially the Local Governments”.

Ojora-Adejiyan also lauded the recent strides of the State Government in fulfilling its campaign promises through the “ T.H.E.M.E.S PLUS” developmental agenda, especially the recently commissioned Lagos Red Line, which runs from Agbado to Iddo.

While urging the governor and his team to remain focused and steadfast, he urged the government to finetune its strategies where gaps are noticed to ensure greater successes and achievements.

Similarly, the President also commended the Federal Government, through the Minister of Works and Housing, Engr Dave Umahi for the quality of work being carried out on the Third Mainland Bridge, urging that this should be applied to all subsequent projects across the length and breadth of the country.

He, however, noted with concern that some unscrupulous elements have started removing the aluminium railings on the bridge. He, therefore, called on law enforcement agents to bring these crooked elements to book so that our commonwealth will be protected and safeguarded.