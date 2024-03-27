OÚNJE EKO DAY 2: Resident hail improved, seamless exercise

Food initiative

The Lagos food palliative initiative entered its day two on March 17.

The 25% discount Sunday Markets opened across 48 designated locations across the state, with an additional centre created around the Lekki area to make cheaper foods available to the people in the area.

The market policy, according to Sanwo-Olu, is part of a wide range of interventions rolled out by the administration to cushion the effect of harsh economic situation on Lagosians.

Recall that the first week was successful, as citizens praised the government for the initiative, though not without some itches which, state officials promised would be looked into.

Omotoso, Olusanya commend exercise

After the Day One of the exercise on March 17, state’s Commissioners for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso and his Agriculture Ministry counterpart, Ms. Adeola Olusanya, expressed delight over the exercise.

They argued that the exercise, according to residents, was 70 per cent successful, stressing that there were still areas that needed government’s attention.

Expectedly, they the commissioners promised that the special palliative dispensation advisory committee inaugurated and chaired by Sanwo-Olu has received feedback from the fields and would look into them.

Accordingly, testimonies from participating Lagosians showed clearly that the processes had been improved upon, and feedback have received diligent attention by the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Ojokoro Centre

When our correspondents visited the Ojokoro LCDA Center, the officials were on ground attending to citizens in a process that could best be described as seamless. An improvement on what obtained at inception.

Residents, who spoke to our New Telegraph, testified that issues around queue management, security and transaction settlements had improved.

Lagosians speak

For instance, Mrs. Imaobong Essien, said waiting time had significantly reduced when compared to her experience of Day 1, while also adding that officials were punctual at the Ojokoro Community Junior secondary Grammar Schools in the Ijaiye area of the Ojokoro LCDA.

Another beneficiary at the Ojokoro Center, Mike Adeagbo applauded the state government for its sensitivity and responsiveness in making food items available to its citizens, adding that the N25,000 maximum ceiling of purchases was sufficient to sustain his family for more than one week.

Appeal to Sanwo-Olu

However, respondents were also unanimous in calling on Sanwo-Olu to consider the extension of the initiative beyond four weeks.

Recall that the state government had declared four Sundays of the palliatives Market starting from 17th of March.

She expressed her satisfaction with the affordability of the prices but wants the government to extend the program.

While calling for better organisation for the next market, especially by making more POS terminals available to improved upon the payment system.

Similarly, a civil servant, Mrs. Akinkumi emphasised the need for improved orderliness due to increasing crowd

She said: “I want the government to extend the exercise to at least, eight Sundays.

“You will remember that the first had itches which the government acknowledged, therefore it is only logical that the government extends the discounted food sales.”