Ouattara: French Forces To Leave CIV

Cote d’Ivoire President, Alassane Ouattara, has said in an end-of-year speech that French forces will withdraw from the West African nation in January, making it the latest country to weaken military ties with the former colonial master.

“We can be proud of our army, whose modernisation is now effective. It is in this context that we have decided on the concerted and organised withdrawal of French forces” from Cote d’Ivoire, Ouattara said Tuesday.

He added that the 43rd BIMA marine infantry battalion at Port-Bouet in Abidjan — where French troops are currently stationed — “will be handed over” to Cote d’Ivoire’s armed forces as of January 2025.

