Otu’s Wife Challenges Women To Embrace Giving

Share

Wife of the Cross River State governor, Eyoanwan Bassey Otu has challenged privileged women in the country to care for the indigents in the society, saying life is about “care and share.”

Speaking with a political support group “Team Mma Adiaha,” in Calabar on Tuesday the governor’s wife expressed gratitude to the group for its consistency in mobilizing grassroots support for the current administration, urging members to reach out to the underprivileged in the society.

Commenting on the strength of the group which has grown to cover all the eighteen Local Government Areas of the state, Mrs. Otu challenged them to be united in order to achieve their goal.

She said, “Team Mma Adiaha is a movement, which has the new slogan ‘leading with grace, governing with leadership’. This group started small, but has grown bigger with far reaching impact in the lives of people – women, children, youths and men – particularly at the grassroots.

“This is a homecoming of champions. Team Mma Adiaha is not just a political support structure, it is a foundation on which this journey of service is built. Women have been the shoulder for which the government has leveraged on and whatever women have is shared with families and neighbours.”

Eyoanwan Bassey Otu acknowledged that “a woman cares and shares to build society.

After all, humanity means caring and sharing for people as we have always done through Humanities Without Borders (HUWIB).”

Referencing her pet project, “Humanity Without Borders (HUWIB),” the first lady disclosed that it has been a vehicle that has helped in providing “impactful interventions across five core thematic areas such as quality healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, quality education, social welfare and environment.”

“We have provided medical services to cover 13, 000 people with 175 major surgeries. We also renovated the Calabar Correction facility clinic and equipped same with modern medical equipment. We enrolled 500 elderly citizens into the Cross River State Health Insurance Scheme.

“We also distributed more than 5,000 Mma Adiaha maternal kits to expectant mothers and in the process of giving out 3,000 additional bags. Still on the healthcare interventions, we provided 11 prosthetic limbs and 50 wheelchairs to persons with disabilities,” she said.

On education, , the governor’s wife explained that more than 7,000 pupils were given back-to-school supplies, while 50 children were granted scholarships.

“We have empowered 10 thousand girls and boys in our Science and technology programme tagged ‘Girls in S.T.E.M.’ across the three senatorial districts. These highlighted interventions are just the beginning, the real power lies in our unity and network as Team Mma Adiaha,” she emphasized.

Share