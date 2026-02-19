Otu’s Chief Of Staff Celebrates Ita-Giwa At 80

The Chief of Staff to the Cross River State Governor, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Ironbar, has lauded former Senator Florence Ita-Giwa on her birthday, describing her life as “an epic of courage, consequence and incandescent patriotism.”

In a statement issued to mark the occasion, Ironbar praised the veteran politician’s enduring contributions to both state and nation. “Yours is a journey scripted in boldness.

“From your emergence in party leadership to your tenure in the senate representing Cross River South, you engraved your name upon the conscience of our polity.”

He noted that Ita-Giwa’s participation in the House of Representatives and subsequent membership of key national committees revealed “a mind sharpened by intellect and anchored in service.”

According to him, “In committees on environment, foreign affairs, women and the Niger Delta, she displayed an advocacy that was at once maternal and formidable.”

Ironbar particularly referenced her widely acknowledged role in Bakassi matters, saying her commitment earned her a historic place in Cross River’s story.

“The sobriquet ‘Mama Bakassi’ is history’s own decoration,” he stated. “It affirms that she stood when it mattered most.”

Addressing her national assignments, including advisory responsibilities under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ironbar said, “To serve at the highest levels of governance is to be entrusted with the delicate architecture of democracy. She bore that trust with dignity.”

The Chief of Staff also spoke of her decorated status, referencing her conferment as Officer of the Order of the Niger.

“Honours follow those whose service outlives controversy and transcends partisanship,” he remarked. “Her recognition is richly deserved.”

On her advocacy against human trafficking and social injustice, Ironbar said Ita-Giwa “transformed public office into a sanctuary of moral clarity.”

He added, “She proved that leadership must defend the vulnerable and challenge the darkness wherever it lurks.”

The Chief of Staff offered prayers for longevity and continued relevance for the elder stateswoman.

“May providence clothe you in robust health and abiding peace,” he said. “May your legacy glow with undiminished splendour, and generations yet unborn draw inspiration from your courage.”