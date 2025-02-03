Otu’s Chief Of Staff Bags National Leadership Award

Share

Chief of Staff to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, was weekend conferred with the prestigious National Leadership Awards.

Ironbar was recognized as the Best Chief of Staff in Nigeria by the People’s Parliament Nigeria, organizers of National Leadership Award.

According to Chief Perry Opara, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, the Selection Committee of the National Leadership Awards he disclosed, had identified Ironbar for his significant contributions to the success of Governor Otu’s administration as well as the broader development of the state.

“The Chief of Staff to Governor Bassey Otu has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to improving the machinery of state, and by extension, Cross River State,” Opara said.

The awards ceremony, held Thursday in Abuja at the National Merit Award Building was attended by a host of distinguished Cross Riverians, some of whom included members of the National Assembly.

Now in its 22nd year, the National Leadership Awards is known for celebrating individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the growth of society across various sectors.

Opara said the awards would encourage and inspire other Nigerians in leadership positions to be selfless as well as dedicate themselves to public service.

