Otunba Soname Resigns From IMC

Proprietor of Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne, Otunba Adekunle Soname (OFR), has resigned his appointment with the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NFPL).

In a letter dated May 23, 2023 and ad- dressed to the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Otunba Soname wrote: “Let this letter serve as my official resignation from the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Premier Football League effective immediately.

“While thanking you for the opportunity to serve on the committee, I wish the Nigeria Football Federation and the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Premier Football League all the very best.”

NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has since accepted the resignation and thanked Otunba Soname for his robust efforts in the IMC and his continuing contributions to the growth of Nigerian football.