Otunba Saula Football Finals Hold Today

The Maba Community on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, is buzzing with expectation as the Otunba Saula football competition will hold its football finals at the GOFAMINT Sports ground today.

The annual event which is the 7th edition is targeted at discovering future talents that can further represent the country at football events will feature teams in the under 15 and 17 categories.

According to Otunba Gbenga Saula Adesina, the under-15 finals will see Future Bright FC, Mowe square up with Ismail FC Oregun. He stated that there will be cash prizes for winners and individual awards for the best player, goalkeeper, coach and highest goal scorer in the competition.

Stating his reason for birthing the football fiesta, he cited that his love for sports and being a passionate football person actually inspired him to initiate the competition for under-15s and 17s. It will also feature those in the senior category.

Though acknowledging the lack of funds in executing the event, he further stated that he uses his personal savings to ensure the competition holds as that is his way of giving back to society.

The football competition according to him has been a launch pad to some of the players especially Quadri Oluwasegun Edun who featured for the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria and now plays professionally.

He said the competition is open to partnerships, scouts and sponsorship to enhance its uniqueness and also put smiles on the faces of young Nigerians.