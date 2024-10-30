New Telegraph

October 30, 2024
October 30, 2024
Otunba Bossey For Burial Tomorrow

The Bossey dynasty of Ivioghe, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State has announced the transition of their son, Otunba Emalunegbe Bossey.

Born on October 17, 1948, he died on his 76th birthday on October 17 in Lagos.

According to the burial arrangement released by his family, his body would leave Santa Maria Mortuary, Agenebode for Usagbe Club House for lying-in-state tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30, at 3pm, while a wake keep will be held at his residence, opposite Usagbe Club.

