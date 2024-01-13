Otunba Ajiboye Appointed NICO DG

The newly inducted fellow of advertising, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye has been appointed Director General of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation, (NICO).

In a statement issued on Saturday by President Bola Tinubu’s spoke person, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, titled: President Tinubu Appoints New Leadership in Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy Sector

The President approved the appointment of eleven (11) new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy in which Otunba was to be in charge of NICO as director general.

Otunba Biodun Ajiboye who was the Assistant Director of Media & Publicity to All People’s Congress Presidential Campaign Committee in the last general election, has been practicing advertising for upward of 30 years,

Others appointees are Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre, Dr. Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board, Mr. Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture, Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum, Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archaeology and Museums Studies, Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria, Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation, Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments

“The President mandates the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust”, the statement read.

NICO, an apex and leading cultural training institute in Nigeria is established to energize various cultural establishments and contribute to world progress and civilization through research and documentation of cultural assets and services, both tangible and intangible.

The functions include to

serve as a focus for orientation in cultural matters for Nigeria’s policymakers and other government officials. Develop cultural materials for promoting the cultural image of Nigeria nationally and internationally and use them for the realization of the nation’s Cultural Diplomacy objectives.