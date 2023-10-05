Otu’ll Sustain Democracy Gains in Cross River –Akiba

Ekpenyong Akiba is the Special Adviser on Special Duties to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State. In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he explains issues bordering on governance since inception of the administration

What does the position of Special Advisor on Special Duties mean to you as a lawyer and politician?

For me, the appointment is a call to duty and also a to take up higher responsibilities and also an acknowledgement of what our message is to be: That Governor Bassey Otu is a leader who rewards hard work. That he is a leader who creates opportunities for young people and a leader who is humane. So, for me, it is a challenge for me to live up to expectation and assist him by ensuring that he delivers on his campaign promises.

As you know, the slogan is ‘People First.’ that means the people should experience dividends of democracy and that at the end of the day, Cross River State would be taken to its pride of place. That is why I am involved.

As someone who is close to the governor, what kind of legacy do you think he will leave behind?

I know too well that he is poised to sustain our democratic gains and to ensure that several abandoned projects are completed, especially legacy projects. For instance, the International Conference Centre has been given a facelift, and in the case of Obudu Cattle Ranch, so much money has been put into it. You are also aware that the infrastructure at Tinapa have decayed and it is the same thing with the Cultural Center.

The governor is determined to ensure that those age-long infrastruc- ture are revamped and renovated to taste. For instance, the Library Complex is receiving attention. So, he is determined to make those things which were not working to come to life. Very soon, we will witness some form of reformation, reconstruction after completion because they are generational projects dating back to as far as the military era.

Currently, most of our facilities are in a state of comatose but I want to assure you that Governor Otu will ensure that those projects, built with tax payers money are completed. While he is doing that, he is also determined to ensure that human capital development is given priority because people must live healthily to be able to benefit from those investments. He will also open up the state by way of road infrastructure because that is the only way development can come into the state.

He is also doing a lot in enhancing our tourism identity. Above all, he will create well wealth by engaging youths in agriculture because there is a lot of money in agriculture and we know that we have enough land for agricultural investment. So, I am sure that the governor has come to transform and develop the state as well as empower citizens and residents.

Some people have said that the governor has been slow since taking over. Does it have anything to do with the tribunal matter that has just been resolved in his favour?

Yes, the matter at the tribunal was a major distraction as far as governance is concerned because it was a checkmate where he needed to be double sure that you are going ahead without any encumbrance. For me, it may not have been a major issue affecting the pace but contributed to it. Going to the tribunal required time. The time he would have used to hold meetings and plan for the development of the state was used to attend the tribunal proceedings.

So, it contributed but that was just a part of it. Even at that, the state has been moving forward. You know there was an investment summit recently and the city is getting cleaner and wearing a new look. Government has so far constructed some roads road in Calabar South as well as ensured improvement in security.

All the criminals are on the run. Bakassi and Akpabuyo local government areas are no longer what they used to be. So, despite the distraction, government is still moving forward because the governor knows that the mandate was given to him by the people of the state overwhelmingly. Even those who filed petitions before the tribunal have agreed that they lost the election.

They were challenging the qualification, which for me as a lawyer, I know that section 177 of the constitution states clearly that so long as you are a Nigerian, up to the age of thirty five, you are a registered member of a political party, that party has sponsored you to contest an election, and that you have schooled up to first leaving certificate level or have a prove of schooling to that level or its equivalent, it means that you are qualified to contest an election.

So, with the provision of that section, the petition was an exercise in futility. There are also provisions of the law that talks about citizenship. The fact that you are a citizen by birth supersedes all other citizenship. Those were the issues before the tribunal. So, for us the judgement of the tribunal was in order.

What is your take on the belief by some people that the governor has too many aides, who are not really needed?

Well, the ministries today are just 31 compared to over 40 during the last administration. So, that’s a reduction. I don’t see it as too many. The government is not bloated because there are statutory provisions of the law that the governor followed to ensure even distribution of portfolios. You will agree with me that the governor is a law-abiding citizen, and he is, himself a lawmaker. He has not made half of the appointment the previous government made so far.

Why did the governor choose to bring many of former Governor Ben Ayade’s aides into his government?

He did that because they are from Cross River State. Once we discover that there were people who added value in the last administration, we will bring them on board to add value to this administration. The issue is not where or which party a person comes from or how he is playing his politics but whether he can add value to the development of the state regardless of his background. The governor has been taking his time to make appointments as the need arises, and don’t forget that we have lean resources.