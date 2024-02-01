Otudeko to Get 2 Board Seats After Withdrawing All Court Cases

In what financial analysts have described as a much expected resolution of the board- room imbroglio at FBN Holdings Plc and a phased return of the company to shareholders, business magnate, Femi Otedola, has been appointed as the new Chairman of FBN Holdings’ Board of Directors.

New Telegraph, however, learnt that the crisis was resolved after business mogul and a former Chairman of FBN Holdings, Oba Otudeko, agreed to withdraw all the court cases he instituted against the company in return for a seat each on the boards of FBN Holdings and First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. Furthermore, the resolution of the crisis also entails the phased departure of all Directors of FBN Holdings that were appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public, FBN Holdings said the decision to appoint Otedola as Chairman was made at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held on Wednesday. Otedola, also the Chairman of Geregu Power, succeeds the outgoing Chairman of the FBN Board, Ahmad Abdullahi.

Otedola was recently ranked by American business magazine, Forbes, as the 20th richest African with a fortune of $1.1 billion. Otedola was appointed to the Board of FBN Holdings Plc. on August 15, 2023 as a Non-Executive Director, the company said. “He is a visionary entrepreneur with a track record of pioneering businesses, growing and transforming corporations.”