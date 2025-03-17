Share

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned further hearing in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Chairman of Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko and others to May 8, 2025 for report of settlement.

The anti-graft agency had preferred a 13-count charge of alleged N12.3 billion fraud against Otudeko, a former Managing Director of First Bank Plc, Olabisi Onasanya, as well as a former board member of Honeywell, Soji Akintayo and a firm, Anchorage Leisure Ltd.

The case was earlier scheduled for arraignment on January 20, 2025, but the defendants were absent on the grounds that the EFCC had not served them with any charge.

At the last hearing of the matter on February 13, 2025, defence lawyers argued that the court ought to hear their preliminary objections to the suit.

Otudeko’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), had then cited plethora of authorities, raising objections to the charge. Other defence lawyers in the matter equally raise their objections to the charge.

Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), while opposing the objections, cited divers authorities in support of arraignment of the defendants .

The court consequently reserved ruling till Monday.

Delivering the ruling on Monday, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke held that it is now a settled principle of law, that the plea of a defendant must first be taken before an application.

The court relied on the authority of Onnoghen V FRN, Bello v FRN among others, and held that an arraignment must be taken before any application.

“The issue before the court is whether the processes before the court can be taken before the arraignment of the defendants.

“Any preliminary objection to the validity of a charge can only be heard after plea is taken; this is now a condition precedent and this court is bound by the decision.

“I agree with learned counsel for the prosecution, no preliminary objection can be taken without arraignment of the defendants.This is my view”, the judge said.

After the ruling, Olanipekun thanked the court and informed him that parties are taking steps to arrive at a peaceful resolution.

He told the court that on March 12, 2025 counsel to all parties including the prosection, had convened a meeting under the auspices of the Attorney General.

He told the court that talks were on to arrive at a peaceful settlement of the case and urged the court to grant an adjournment for report of settlement.

Other defence lawyers; Messrs Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), Olumide Fusika (SAN), and Charles Adeosun-Phillips (SAN) also confirmed the position to the court. They urged the court to grant an adjournment for report of the settlement talks.

Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Bilikisu Buhari, urged the court to adjourn for either report of settlement or arraignment.

Opposing Buhari’s request, defence lawyers urged the court to help parties arrive at a peaceful settlement, by granting an adjournment for report of settlement so as not to prejudice the settlement talks.

Specifically, third defence lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, had told the court that the Attorney General had urged parties not to file further processes in the suit so as to foster settlement.

After listening to the submissions of parties, the court consequently, adjourned the case to May 8, for report of settlement.

