Otudeko, Aig-Imokhuede, NGX Group honor Ogunbanjo’s legacy

I n a poignant display of reverence and admiration, prominent figures from the Nigerian business landscape came together to pay tribute to the late Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo during an Afternoon of Tributes and Closing Gong Ceremony, organised by the Nigerian Exchange Group in collaboration with Coronation Group. The event, held yesterday, served as a homage to the enduring legacy of the esteemed luminary.

Among the distinguished speakers, who graced the occasion, were Dr. Oba Otudeko, Chairman of Honeywell Group and Past President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE); Mr. Aigboje AigImuokhuede, Chairman of Coronation Group; Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, and Mr. Temi Popoola, Group Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, alongside other notable personalities. In his opening remarks, Alhaji Kwairanga encapsulated the essence of Bamofin Ogunbanjo’s profound impact, emphasising his pivotal role in steering the successful completion of the demutualisation process within the Group.

Kwairanga hailed Ogunbanjo as not merely a leader, but a beacon of light and a guiding force within the community, underscoring his instrumental contribution to reshaping the Group’s trajectory in the West African sub-region. On his part, AigImuokhuede reflected on the unparalleled commitment demonstrated by Ogunbanjo throughout the demutualisation process, extolling his remarkable service to the industry. “You served the world in a way only few could do,” Aig-Imuokhuede remarked, paying homage to Ogunbanjo’s indelible legacy and wishing him eternal peace. Popoola also echoed the sentiments of admiration and gratitude, highlighting Ogunbanjo’s unwavering dedication to the exchange’s success and seamless leadership transitions