Otuaro’s Five-Point Agenda Driving Positive Change In PAP — Salvation

Share

The National Chairman of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has commended the significant progress recorded under the leadership of Dennis Burutu Otuaro, attributing the achievements to the effective implementation of his five-point agenda.

Speaking in Yenagoa, Salvation noted that since Otuaro assumed office, the Amnesty Programme has taken a new direction characterized by transparency, inclusiveness, youth empowerment, and a renewed commitment to peace and development in the Niger Delta.

Highlighting the core pillars of Otuaro’s agenda, Salvation urged beneficiaries and stakeholders to remain patient and supportive, stressing that the visible results are early signs of greater transformation to come.

He predicted that the Administrator’s tenure would be remembered as one of the most successful in the history of the programme, citing Otuaro’s focus on meaningful reforms, accountability, and genuine empowerment for ex-agitators and communities across the region.

“Otuaro’s approach clearly reflects a deep commitment to sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta,” he said.

Salvation further called on all stakeholders to stay united in support of the Administrator’s vision, assuring them that the long-term benefits of the reforms would soon become evident.

“I believe in the aims and objectives of Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro. With a little patience, things will work out for our good soonest,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for appointing Dr. Otuaro, describing the choice as a decisive step toward lasting peace and progress in the Niger Delta.

Share