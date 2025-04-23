Otuaro’s Allegation Of N1.5b Bribery False – Salvation

Share

The National Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has firmly denied allegations that Dennis Brutu Otuaro paid N1.5 billion to secure his appointment as the Administrator of the Programme, describing the claims as “false, baseless, and mischievous.”

Speaking to journalists in Yenagoa on Tuesday, Salvation dismissed the accusation reportedly made by one Ebebe Watchman in an online publication as a smear campaign orchestrated to tarnish Otuaro’s reputation.

“This is a desperate attempt by enemies of progress to discredit a man who has consistently demonstrated integrity and commitment to peace and development in the Niger Delta,” Salvation stated.

He further emphasized that the accuser, Watchman, is not a recognised beneficiary of the Amnesty Programme, labelling him a “faceless blackmailer.”

Addressing concerns over the delay in stipend payments to beneficiaries, Salvation attributed the issue to an ongoing system upgrade, not administrative negligence.

He called for patience among genuine beneficiaries, assuring them that once funds are released, payments would be made without delay.

“Otuaro’s appointment was purely on merit, earned through a credible track record and dedication to the Niger Delta cause—not through bribery, as falsely alleged,” he reiterated.

Salvation reaffirmed the Administrator’s commitment to the welfare of ex-agitators and the effective implementation of the Amnesty Programme, assuring stakeholders that the payment process would resume promptly upon fund disbursement.

“I appreciate all genuine beneficiaries for their patience. I am optimistic that the necessary funds will be released soon, and the Administrator will ensure prompt payment,” he added.

Share