Otuaro Warns Against Payment Of Money For PAP Scholarship

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has expressed concern over complaints that some PAP stakeholders are allegedly collecting money from unsuspecting applicants for the programme’s ongoing scholarship application process for the 2025/2026 academic session.

While warning against the alleged fraudulent act, Otuaro reiterated that the PAP scholarship application process for undergraduate and post-graduate programmes is free and money exchange for services was not allowed.

He spoke during the opening ceremony of the third batch of the three-day strategic Leadership, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Mediation Training organised by the PAP for its stakeholders in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, yesterday.

Otuaro said that information at his disposal indicated that some unscrupulous characters were allegedly collecting money from the parents and guardians of potential scholarship beneficiaries with all kinds of assurances. The Administrator also urged potential beneficiaries to resist payment of any amount of money to anybody for the scholarship.

He urged those qualified to apply through PAP portal and await the response of the office assuring that the process would be fairly carried out. He described the alleged dishonest act as regrettable and unacceptable as it taints the integrity of the scholarship application process. He stressed that the scholarship scheme was designed to increase the Niger Delta youths’ access to higher education and enhance human capital development in the area.