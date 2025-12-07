Otuaro: Salvation Speaks Against Misinformation

The Phase 2 leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has dismissed as false and misleading reports claiming that the National Assembly threatened to arrest the programme’s Administrator, Dennis Brutu Otuaro.

In a statement on Sunday, the National Chairman of PAP Phase II, Ibena Rufus Salvation, said the comment allegedly credited to the Leader of the Niger Delta Peacekeepers, Gen. Aso Tambo (also known as Kpala), misrepresented the ongoing audit process and has created unnecessary tension among stakeholders.

He urged the public to disregard the report, stressing that the National Assembly “never threatened nor even has the powers to threaten or arrest the current Administrator over issues linked to past administrations.”

Ibena explained that the financial audit under legislative review concerns transactions carried out by former Administrators, not the current leadership under Otuaro.

He noted that the Amnesty Programme is a security intervention designed to stabilise the Niger Delta, particularly by addressing the needs of ex-agitators.

According to him, the Administrator is a law-abiding citizen accountable only for funds and decisions made during his own tenure.

He clarified that the National Assembly’s invitation should not be misinterpreted.

“The attempts to mislead the public could undermine peace efforts in the region,” the statement read.

“The National Assembly already knows that the current audit has nothing to do with the present Administrator. It is a matter concerning the office as an agency with past Administrators.

“The Amnesty Boss, barely two years in office, has initiated sweeping reforms that have restored sanity, blocked financial leakages, and repositioned the programme to serve genuine ex-agitators across the Niger Delta.

“The calls for appearance before the House of Representatives offer an opportunity for the Amnesty Office to restate facts and present verifiable evidence of its financial prudence.”

Ibena further cautioned the Niger Delta Peacekeepers’ leader and members to be mindful when making public comments on sensitive national issues, especially those involving senior stakeholders and key government institutions.

He stressed that misinformation threatens public trust and urged groups in the region to support peace, stability, and ongoing reforms in the Amnesty Programme.