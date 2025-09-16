Otuaro Plans Quality Furniture, Woodwork Training For PAP Beneficiaries

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, on Monday visited the Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Associated Furniture Producers (AFP) Showroom and its industrial factory in Abuja, as part of efforts to deepen the implementation of the programme’s objectives.

Otuaro also visited PrimeTech, an international firm specialising in sustainable design and construction of buildings, industries, civil structures, roads, and infrastructure.

He was received and conducted round the facilities by the General Manager of Julius Berger AFP, Oliver Cohnen, and the company’s Head of Corporate Security and Compliance, Poul Nielsen. Otuaro was accompanied by his Technical Assistant, Edgar Daniel; Special Assistant; PAP Head of Vocational Training, Lambert Daunemighan; and Head of Special Projects, Victor Ebikonte.

The PAP boss explained that the visits were aimed at exploring avenues for high-quality training of ex-agitators and other beneficiaries in furniture and woodwork, as well as sustainable architectural design and engineering solutions, in line with global standards.

He emphasised that the goal was to equip beneficiaries with skills that would enable them to produce market-ready products that meet international standards, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta and the nation at large.

Otuaro expressed satisfaction with the finishing, creativity, and durability of the furniture on display, noting their strong potential for global marketability.

Reiterating President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to take the programme to the people, he said equipping ex-agitators with the right expertise through structured industrial-scale training was key to realising the president’s vision.

“My interest is that our youths must add value to the socio-economic growth of the Niger Delta and the country. They can only do this effectively when they acquire high-quality training that makes them useful to themselves, the region, and the nation,” Otuaro said.

He added: “I undertook these visits to see things for myself and take the right decisions on the vocational initiatives I plan for PAP beneficiaries in furniture, woodwork, and designs. I am pleased with the top-class equipment and the international appeal of the furniture and factories I have seen here. This means our people, with the right training, can produce furniture of international standards.”

According to him, the initiative is part of deliberate efforts to implement President Tinubu’s directive to reposition the Amnesty Programme for greater impact.