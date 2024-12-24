Otuaro Mourns Pioneer Pap Boss, Abbe

Share

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Maj-Gen Godwin Abbe.

Abbe passed away after a brief illness in Abuja on Saturday at the age of 75. Otuaro described the passage of Abbe as a shock and a great loss to the nation, the military institution and indeed Edo State.

He noted that Abbe was a courageous, brave, hardworking military officer who served Nigeria meritoriously with a deep sense of patriotism.

Otuaro said the former military governor of Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, and Minister of Defence and Interior, laid a solid foundation for the PAP as its pioneer chairman from 2009 to 2010.

The PAP boss pointed out that Abbe’s incredible legacies at the programme had remained indelible till today.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the military establishment, the Abbe family, the community, the government and the good people of his state, Edo.

He was a brave, courageous and committed military officer who distinguished himself meritoriously in service to his fatherland.”

