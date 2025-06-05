Otuaro Lauds King Ateke Tom’s Contribution To Peace In N’Delta

Share

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has congratulated the traditional ruler of the Okochiri Kingdom in Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Tom, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

Otuaro was among prominent guests that graced the colourful birthday celebration of King Ateke at his palace in Okochiri, Okrika Local Government Area, on Monday.

He described the Rivers monarch as “a respectable leader whose reign has brought about unity, peace, progress and development around his community.”

He stressed that King Ateke, who is also the ‘Sekuro of the Niger Delta’, was a great asset who had contributed immensely to the peace, stability, security and development of the region.

Otuaro expressed his utmost regard for the traditional institution and the vital role of traditional rulers in the peace and development of communities in the Niger Delta.

