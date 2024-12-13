Otuaro Hails Tinubu’s Effective Leadership At Nigeria-S’Africa Commission Meeting

Share

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has commended President Bola Tinubu for providing competent leadership at the just-concluded 11th Session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission hosted in Cape Town, South Africa.

Otuaro said Tinubu’s leadership provided clear directions for the active participation of the Nigerian delegation at the bilateral meeting, which he co-chaired with his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said the President, as head of the Nigerian delegation, demonstrated capacity and unwavering commitment to working closely with Ramaphosa to deepen and sustain the two nations’ bilateral relations and strategic cooperation within the ambit of the BNC.

Otuaro, who led a PAP team to the 11th session of the BNC, expressed optimism that the bilateral talks and negotiations culminating in harmonised Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed by Nigeria and South Africa, would be mutually beneficial to both nations in diverse areas of economic and political interests.

Otuaro, specifically, thanked the President for accommodating the PAP in some aspects of the official agreement, noting that this development would further streamline the framework for implementation of training of the Niger Delta youths, especially in the areas of education and commercial aviation.

