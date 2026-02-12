Otuaro Hails Performance As 32 PAP Scholarship Beneficiaries Bag First Class

Thirty-two students on the scholarship of the Presidential Amnesty Programme made first class in different competitive courses in 2025 at various universities in Nigeria. No fewer than 134 of the scholarship beneficiaries also graduated with secondclass upper division in various courses of study in the same year.

The courses are law, pharmacy, aeronautical engineering, cybersecurity, electrical engineering, software engineering, nursing science, mechanical engineering, architecture, accounting and criminology.

Others include computer science, anatomy, international relations and diplomacy, geography and regional planning, microbiology, public health, information technology, medical laboratory science, estate management and mass communication.

The PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, has commended the sponsored students under his leadership for graduating with first-class and second-class upper division grades in various disciplines.

He expressed joy over their outstanding academic performances, noting that his administration is greatly encouraged by their exemplary conduct and seriousness as shown by the quality of their academic grades.

Otuaro said the scholarship beneficiaries’ excellent academic feats have formed part of the success stories of the programme in the promotion of human capital development and peace in the Niger Delta.