Otuaro Consoles Ex-PAP Boss, Kuku Over Mother’s Death

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has expressed his deep condolences to former Special Adviser to the President on the Niger Delta and Chairman of the PAP, Dr Kingsley Kuku, on the demise of his mother, Ma Keketobou Jane Kuku.

New Telegraph reports that Madam Kuku passed away on Tuesday, 14th October, 2025, at the age of 90.

Reacting to the incident, Dr Otuaro said he received news of the passing of the Kuku family matriarch with profound shock and sadness.

He described Madam Kuku as a woman of virtue who lived a remarkable life and raised her family with the fear of God, hard work, love, discipline and sacrifice.

Dr Otuaro said it was not surprising that the imprint of her strong moral standing and uprightness in life was exemplified in the character of her children, particularly Kingsley, who exhibited such principles of firmness and dedication to the cause of humanity in public service.

He noted that Madam Kuku was not only dedicated to her faith, but also to he progress of her Arogbo Ijaw community in the Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

While condoling with Kuku, Dr Otuaro urged the former presidential aide, his siblings and the extended families to accept her death as the will of God.

He also advised them to be consoled by the life of purpose and service to the community and humanity, their matriarch lived.

The PAP boss prayed to God to grant the soul of Madam Kuku eternal repose, and also comfort Kingsley, the entire family and all those she left behind.