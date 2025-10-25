Otuaro Condoles Ex-presidential Aide, Kuku, Over Mother’s Death

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has condoled with a former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Kingsley Kuku, on the demise of his mother, Madam Keketobou Jane Kuku.

The deceased reportedly passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 90 but reacting, Otuaro said he received news with profound shock and sadness, describing the deceased as a woman of virtue who lived a remarkable life and raised her family with the fear of God, hard work, love, discipline, and sacrifice.

Otuaro said it was not surprising that the imprint of her strong moral standing and uprightness in life was exemplified in the character of her children, particularly Kingsley, who exhibited such principles of firmness and dedication to the cause of humanity in public service.

He noted that Madam Kuku was not only dedicated to her faith but also to the progress of her Arogbo Ijaw community in the Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Dr. Otuaro urged the former presidential aide, his siblings, and the extended families to accept her death as the will of God. He also advised them to be consoled by the life of purpose and service to the community and humanity, as their matriarch lived.