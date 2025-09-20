Otuaro Cautions PAP Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries Against Abuse Of Sponsorship

The Administrator of the Presidential Am- nesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has advised post-graduate foreign scholarship benefi- ciaries of the programme not to abuse the opportu- nity to further their studies.

He gave the admoni- tion at the orientation pro- gramme for the third batch of the foreign scholarship beneficiaries, who make up over 140, deployed for post-graduate studies in universities in the Unit- ed Kingdom, at the PAP headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Like the previous two batches, the third batch beneficiaries also received brand new laptops from the PAP office to help them in their studies and research in their various institutions in the U.K.

Otuaro expresse appre- ciation to President Bola Tinubu and the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for supporting the initiatives of the PAP towards bringing the Amnesty Programme close to the people of the Niger Delta region.

He warned beneficiaries that their deployment was not a window to “japa”, saying they should return to Nigeria after completing their programmes and add value to the development of the region and the coun- try.He noted that the large- scale deployment, which started with the first batch in January 2025, followed by the second batch on Sep- tember 11, 2025, was part of a deliberate effort to close the human capital devel- opment gap in the region.

He stressed that the area was in dire need of relevant manpower in critical disci- plines and human endeav- ours. Otuaro urged them to conduct themselves re- sponsibly and obey the laws of their host country, as well as the rules and regulations of their various universities, while study- ing hard to justify their sponsorships.

The PAP helmsman said, “I don’t want any of you to abuse this post-graduate scholarship opportunity that is given to you. I am saying this because previ- ous abuses have made our chances so slim in some European countries, but the U.K. Government has been very considerate.