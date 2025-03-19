Otuaro Cautions Ex-Agitators Against Being Used As Cannon Fodders

Share

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator, Dennis Brutu Otuaro, has advised ex-agitators under the PAP to conduct themselves responsibly in the wake of the constitutional development in Rivers State.

The PAP Office urged all ex-agitators and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to resist any attempt and overtures by groups or individuals, no matter how highly placed, to draw them into the current situation in Rivers State.

A statement personally signed by Dennis Brutus Otuaroon on Wednesday reads: “I am appealing against engaging in violent activities or making yourselves available for acts capable of throwing the Niger Delta into chaos.

“I am reminding you of your obligations as critical stakeholders as well as ambassadors of peace to maintain and safeguard the region’s peace and stability for the safety of the Niger Delta people and their means of livelihood.

“The PAP Office further wants all ex-agitators to beware that some merchants of violence will like to make political gains out of tensions in Rivers State and use them as cannon fodders to disrupt the peace for their selfish desires. You are urged to shun such temptations.

“The Niger Delta has suffered enough on many fronts over the years, and all ex-agitators should realize this fact and ensure that the region is not plunged into further destabilization due to the developments in Rivers.

“Importantly, I am asking ex-agitators, beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, and the good people of the Niger Delta not to engage in the destruction of oil and gas and other government assets in the region,” The statement concluded.

