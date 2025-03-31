Otuaro Calls On People Of N’Delta To Support Tinubu’s Govt

Share

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has described President Bola Tinubu as national treasure who has made invaluable contributions to the growth of democratic governance in the country.

He said it is a beautiful thing that the President, a patriot with steering democratic credentials, is at the helm of affairs, providing quality and historic leadership at this critical moments in the nation democratic journey.

He therefore called on the people of the Niger Delta to reciprocate the good work of the President by giving him and his administration their support.

While congratulating the president on his 73rd birthday anniversary, the PAP boss said that the President Tinubu came with a clear vision of what he wanted for Nigerians and has made unrelenting efforts to make the country a better place since he became President in 2023.

