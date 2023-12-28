Otu: We’re Reviving Tourism In C’River Through Carnival

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu has said the tourism industry in the state was taking shape with the full return of Carnival in Calabar.

Otu, who flagged off the carnival on Thursday at Millennium Park in Calabar noted that his administration was poised to take the carnival to its peak, explaining that the carnival for 2023 marks a turning point in festivities that culminated in the event.

“My administration had promised to bring back Carnival Calabar in a bigger and better way. Carnival Calabar remains the biggest street party in Africa and it marks the revival of tourism in the state,” he pointed out.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Carnival Commission, Mr Gab Onah had posited that this year’s Carnival, with the theme: “Season of Sweetness,” would be a street party that would be remembered for a long time, disclosing that the governor has been at the forefront of reviving the carnival.

Seven competing bands are in the race for N10 million star price: Freedom band; Bayside band; Master Blaster band; Seagull band; Calas Vegas band; Diamond band and Passion Four band.