Otu, Uzodimma, Ibas, Extol Virtues Of Prof Ewa At Funeral

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State on Saturday joined family, friends, and a host of dignitaries in Ugep for the final funeral rites and interment of the late Prof. Ibiang Oden Ewa, father of the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Oden Ewa; where he delivered a moving tribute to the departed elder statesman.

Addressing the solemn gathering, Governor Otu described the late professor as “an icon whose contributions to academia, military history, and politics have left solid prints on the sands of time.”

“On behalf of Cross Riverians both at home and abroad, we have come to pay our last respects and give honour to whom honour is due,” Governor Otu said with quiet emotion. “It is indeed very painful to lose such a towering figure. But the true measure of a life well lived is not its length, but the positive impact left behind.”

The Governor praised Prof. Ewa’s values and lifelong service to the community and country, noting that his legacy lives on in his children, especially Commissioner Oden Ewa, whom he described as “Committed and hardworking, walking in his father’s steps.”

He urged Cross Riverians to draw inspiration from the late professor’s example, using it as a guide toward building a greater and more united state.

Governor Otu added that Prof. Ewa’s dream of a prosperous and cohesive Cross River was an unfinished mission, one that demanded the collective will of the people to bring to fruition.

Also condoling the bereaved family, the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (retired), represented by his wife, Mrs. Theresa Ibas, hailed Prof. Ewa as “a distinguished academic, a man of enviable intellect, and a beacon of wisdom whose scholarly contributions left an indelible mark on the academic and national landscape.”

From Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma, represented by Hon. Eze Okoro, commiserated with the bereaved family, paying glowing tribute to the late professor for his life of service, his enduring scholarship, and his commitment to the advancement of society.

The funeral drew a large and diverse crowd, including top federal and state government officials, academics, politicians across party lines, traditional leaders, friends, associates, and well-wishers; all united in honouring a man whose life touched many.

Born on October 31, 1960, in Idomi, Yakurr Local Government Area, Prof. Ewa rose to become a respected academic and prolific researcher in military and strategic studies, authoring works that continue to shape Nigerian scholarship.

He passed away peacefully on May 11, 2025, at the age of 64, leaving behind a legacy of excellence, integrity, and selfless service.